DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Cases of Avian Influenza have been detected at a commercial turkey farm in southern Dubois County. This is the first time Indiana has seen the Avian Flu since 2016, where 11 farms in Dubois County were impacted by the disease.

Denise Derrer Spears with the Indiana Board of Animal Health says the difference this time is officials have been able to contain the disease to just one farm and frequent testing will be done on turkeys on neighboring farms over the next few weeks.

“So far, the tests are showing the disease has not been spread in the area, which is good news,” explains Spears. “And we’re going to continue to test for the next several weeks until we get the first farm depopulated, disinfected, and any materials that may be contaminated disposed of.”

Spears estimates 29,000 turkeys will be euthanized at the unnamed farm, a large number for the top turkey-producing county in the state of Indiana. Despite the disease, Spears says consumers should not worry about impacts to food supply or safety.

“I want to make it known that this is not a food safety issue. Your turkey meat is safe to eat, avian influenza doesn’t affect the safety of food or eggs,” says Spears.

Before this most recent outbreak, the last reported cases of the Avian Flu in the United States occurred in 2020.