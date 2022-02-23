DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Lab results have returned and it’s official — another Dubois County turkey farm has tested positive for the avian flu.

This is the third farm in Dubois County to have this issue and the fifth in the state this year. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says depopulation efforts are underway for the farm, which houses 35,908 birds.

This Dubois County farm is approximately 2.5 miles from the first avian flu positive Dubois farm, therefore, a fifth 10-km circle has been established in the county.

Officials say all commercial poultry within the new control area will be quarantined and tested regularly until it is lifted. About half of those farms are in the existing control area. BOAH says 154,781 commercial turkeys have been affected in Indiana since the original case was discovered.

Pending test results should tell officials if the virus is the same as the original farm diagnosed on Feb. 9, and if the virus is highly pathogenic.