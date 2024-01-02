HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department is sharing tips on how to detect carbon monoxide in your home and how to avoid exposure.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible gas that has no odor or taste. CO is created when fossil fuels do not burn completely. Officials say that carbon monoxide poisoning can be caused by a combination of poor ventilation and malfunctioning equipment that burns fuel, such as furnaces, water heaters, clothes dryers and cars left running in garages.

Officials say that headache, nausea and drowsiness are all symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Exposure can be fatal.

Officials say the best way to avoid exposure is through the use of detectors. They recommend:

Choosing a CO alarm that features the label of a recognized testing laboratory

Installing and maintaining CO alarms inside the home as an early warning system

Alarms should be placed outside every sleeping area of the home and on every level of the home; be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions (this includes combination smoke & CO alarms)

For the best protection, use alarms that are interconnected so if one alarm goes off, all alarms will sound

Know the difference between smoke alarms and CO alarms; while some alarms are both, standalone CO alarms are not substitutes for smoke alarms

Homeowners should also know the sound difference between their smoke alarms and CO alarms

Officials say that CO alarms should be tested once a month and replaced as needed. Follow all manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance and replacement.

Officials say that if a carbon monoxide alarm sounds, immediately move everyone to a fresh air space outdoors; once there, call 911 and wait there until emergency services arrive.

EFD officials also have tips for reducing the risk of exposure to carbon monoxide. Homeowners should: