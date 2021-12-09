Award-winning band to make donation to local Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Grammy and Dove Award-winning music group Casting Crowns is presenting a donation to the Salvation Army at Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville on Thursday evening.

The donation will help families in need that have been affected by the pandemic this holiday season. With demand for their help this season, the Salvation Army is working in conjunction with the Awakening Foundation and Altura HealthShare in this effort.

“I am thrilled and delighted with our Fall events line up and the continued partnership with Salvation Army to make a tangible impact in each of the local communities we are visiting,” said Dan Fife, president, and founder of Awakening Foundation. “ This past year our team faced some of the biggest challenges in the history of live events. Faith and courage helped us face those obstacles; and we have found blessings and gratitude on the other side of all the hard work and grit. Our team is honored to come alongside the Salvation Army to support the important work happening on the front lines of those in need.”