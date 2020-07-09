Azzip Pizza location in Evansville closed due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville was closed Thursday so a deep cleaning could take place after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Restaurant officials say the employee last worked at the store on July 4. All other employees at the location will be tested for coronavirus. We’re told crews will deep clean the restaurant on Thursday. No re-opening date was given.

Several other restaurants in Evansville have had to close recently due to coronavirus. Marina Pointe and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill, Sauced, and the Peephole Bar & Grill all had to close when an employee or customer tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

