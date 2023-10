HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library’s social media page, EVPL Stringtown is adopting a baby farm animal.

Library officials say they’ll be sharing pictures, stories and updates about the animal throughout the year as it lives on a farm. Library officials say they will announce what kind of farm animal is joining the EVPL family during Storytime on Monday, October 16 at 11:30 a.m. at EVPL Stringtown.