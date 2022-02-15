EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Pinkfong and Round Room Live have announced that Baby Shark Live!, will be visiting the Old National Events Plaza on May 6.

Baby Shark Live! is based on Pinkfong’s viral sensation, Baby Shark, and includes new songs and dances. Baby Shark will be joining his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana and Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, climbed the charts and earned fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The Baby SharkDance video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is currently airing Baby Shark’s Big Show!, a preschool television series starring Baby Shark.

Fans can visit this website now for tour dates and ticket information. Follow Baby Shark Live! on social media for pre-sale access for newly announced cities and exclusive tour content. Tickets are available at this website or at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. For more information about the Aiken Theatre, visit this website. The event will happen May 6 at 6:00 p.m., and doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets start at $28.00 plus applicable fees and tax. Tickets are required for guests 2 years and older, and VIPs can take a photo with Baby Shark and friends.