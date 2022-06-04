BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Long gone, but never forgotten — a baby boy’s headstone was rededicated in Warrick County over 150 years after his passing.

Months of work led to baby Harry Allen’s rededication in Boonville over the weekend. Baby Harry died in 1869 when he was only 11-months-old, but his headstone mysteriously reappeared for sale at an Evansville antique mall earlier this year.

After a lengthy process of getting the headstone back and refurbished, it was officially rededicated Saturday morning. Baby Harry’s great nephew says he’s thankful to have the headstone back.

“It does seem like it could be very insignificant to honor a little boy that was alive for one year 150 years ago, but I thought it was important like all these other people. And I do want to say again how thankful I am that they were able to get it to a good solution, so some things do work out well and I’m glad it did,” said the baby’s great nephew, Jed Inman.

In other parts of the Tri-State, volunteers rededicated a headstone belonging to Anna Borders in Petersburg this afternoon.