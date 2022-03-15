EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One accident caused another Tuesday evening, bottle necking traffic on Evansville’s west side. The first crashed happened around 7:30 at Rosenberger Avenue when a vehicle hit two pedestrians who were trying to cross the Lloyd.

Police say both pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle went to the hospital. The second wreck happened just east of the first accident, involving a motorcycle that didn’t see the traffic backed up and couldn’t stop in time.

That rider suffered minor injuries. Police say the Lloyd is fully reopened at this time.