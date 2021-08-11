Back to school continues in the Tri-state

(WEHT) – It’s a big day of back to school in the Tri-state for students in both Indiana and Kentucky.

And it comes as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issues an executive order requiring students to mask up.

Among those resuming classes Wednesday in the Commonwealth are Owensboro Public, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic Schools. All three districts require masks worn regardless of vaccination status.

OPS superintendent Matthew Constant says the district’s quarantine rules also changed this year. He says with masks, the quarantine rules are different and masked students exposed to a positive case do not have to quarantine.

Henderson and Hopkins Counties in Kentucky are also resuming classes Wednesday.

In Indiana EVSC students with last names beginning K through Z will have their first day Wednesday. Students with last names starting with A-J attended classes Monday and Tuesday this week. All EVSC students will report to class together for the first time on Friday.

Warrick County and North Spencer Schools also begin their new terms Wednesday.