Back To School Plans: Daviess County Public Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools are giving more details about finalized plans after a public meeting earlier in the week.

Superintendent Matt Robbins discussed details of the school district’s plan on Eyewitness News Daybreak Wednesday. You can watch the interview above.

There will be a red, yellow, and green scenario for the district depending on local COVID numbers in the 2020-21 school year. To see the full details of plans this fall in Daviess County click here.

You can also view a list of plans for almost every school district in the Tri-State here.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

