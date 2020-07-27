Back to school: where each Tri-State school system stands on reopening

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the first day of school for many students in the Tri-State. All of the school districts in our are have released their re-opening plans, but caution these plans could change depending on guidance from the state.

Here is a list of the reopening plans for every school district in the Tri-State.

Indiana

Vanderburgh

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation decided to delay the start of school by two weeks until August 19 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. There are three options for students:

Option A: Learning at School – The default option is our traditional “brick and mortar” school building in person setting adjusted for the actions that limit the spread of COVID-19.

Option B: Remote – a temporary setting that is connected to one’s school/teachers. This setting offers flexibility for those students who need a temporary option to continue learning at home before returning to Option A.

Option C: Virtual Academy – semester/year-long enrollment in our nationally renowned virtual academy.

Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools

Students will begin returning to the classroom during the first week of August. Students will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not an option. Church officials say if a child needs to quarantine, the school will provide extending learning. However, they say Catholic schools within the Diocese of Evansville do not currently have a long-term virtual option for families.

Warrick County School Corporation

The Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC) will begin classes in-person on August 12, but will also have a live streaming option for students with a medical condition or who have circumstances that require a non-traditional option. The WCSC will also use a three-level system contingent upon the COVID-19 conditions at any given time:

Green: students report to schools

Yellow: a hybrid of in-person class and virtual. Exact schedule will be based on the situation at the time.

Red: Distance learning for all.

Posey County

The MSD of Mount Vernon and the MSD of North Posey County are following the same reopening plan, but their continuous learning plans are different. Students will return to the classroom on Aug. 7.

At MSD of Mount Vernon, K-5 students will be participate in Google Classroom with a grade level teacher. Grades 6-12 will participate in the APEX learning program, and will spend the first learning virtually.

At North Posey, students will be given Chromebooks and will be using Canvas as their learning platform. Work assignments, called “learning bundles,” will be given which include a combination of digital and paper/pencil/textbook activities. The lessons are self-paced throughout the week. Teachers will push out a weekly learning bundle on Mondays through Canvas.

Gibson County

East Gibson plans on having in-person class starting on Aug. 12. Students will be required to wear a face mask and social distance. There is an option for students with health conditions to learn virtually. North Gibson will be returning to class on Aug. 7 and will follow a similar reopening schedule. South Gibson will have an online only option, but students have to commit to the virtual option for the entire semester. South Gibson starts back on Aug. 13.

Pike County

Parents will have two options for their kids in Pike County. Option 1 is in-person learning. This means going to class daily, but students will be required to wear a face mask, will be spaced out in the classroom, and will have assigned seating on the bus, in the classroom and at lunch. Option 2 is virtual learning. This option will provide more teacher instruction and engagement than the remote learning plan used in the spring. Classes start back on Aug. 12.

Dubois County

The current plan for Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Jasper is for students to return for in-class learning on Aug. 12. The plan for this fall set up three levels, red, yellow and green, that correspond to the level of COVID-19 outbreak. Red is virtual only, and will happen if the absence rate is above 25 percent. Yellow is a hybrid and includes in-person or virtual 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the absence rate is less than 20 percent, it will be the green option, which is in-person classes with students wearing face masks and social distancing.

Spencer County

Classes will start back on Aug. 12 as originally planned with in-person learning in the North Spencer School Corp. South Spencer will also be going back to school on Aug. 12. The reopening plan will be voted on by the school board on July 27 and they will post the plan on their website the morning of July 28.

Perry County

The Perry Central Community School Corporation will be utilizing the 3-option plan that includes traditional classroom, hybrid of in-person and virtual, and virtual only. All three options will depend on the potential for the spread of COVID-19. There is also an e-learning option for all K-12 students. Students and staff are strongly recommended to wear a mask.

Cannelton City Schools will also be following the 3 option plan.

Tell City-Troy Township Schools start back on Aug. 4. Face masks will be required on the school bus, and recommended in the classroom and the hallways, but not required. A remote learning option is available. If parents wish to switch their child to in-person classes, that will be handled on a case-by-case basis. The online option is available to all grades, however, some classes, like CTE which is very “hands-on,” will not be available for online learning.

Kentucky

Daviess County Public Schools

Daviess County Public Schools plans on using a rotation schedule, called the A-B schedule, for students when they start back on Aug. 26. Half of its students will go to school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a virtual learning day. They’re also offering a Virtual Academy option. The DCPS board approved the plan on Monday. School officials will send a form to parents and guardians, asking them what option they choose for their child.

Owensboro Public Schools

OPS students have two options: The A-B schedule or the virtual academy. Under the A-B schedule, Group A students would attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday and do distance learning Wednesday-Friday. Group B students will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday and do distance learning Monday-Wednesday. School buildings will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays.

The A/B plan will be in place through October 2, which is fall break. Parents will know by September 18 whether the A/B schedule will continue.

Owensboro Catholic Schools

Owensboro Catholic Schools students will have an option between an A-B schedule and a virtual academy. Students with the A schedule will go to school Mondays and Tuesdays and do virtual learning Wednesday-Friday. Students with the B schedule will do virtual learning Monday-Wednesday and go to school Thursdays and Fridays. School facilities will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays. The program is expected to run at least until Fall Break starts October 2. Parents will be notified whether the program is extended or not by September 18. Students enrolling in the virtual academy must stay in the program for the entire semester unless restrictions are lifted.

Hancock County Schools

Hancock County School students will have the option between in-person and virtual learning. Students enrolled in the virtual learning option will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities at the school. While each student option for in-person learning is recommended to bring their own mask, the school district will provide masks to those who need them.

Henderson County

Henderson County Schools are letting parents choose between in-person and online classes. The district says a hybrid schedule would be considered and possibly implemented if school was out for an extended period of time. Non-traditional instruction, or NTI, has three different levels and would be used during a school closure. School is scheduled to start back on Aug. 26.

Hopkins County

Registration began July 27. Parents have three options for their children this fall: in-person learning, remote learning, and the third option would require all students attend classes online. This option would be implemented if factors dictate it is not safe for students to be at school.

Dawson Springs Independent will be starting back on Sept. 1. School officials are currently considering a few options that would allow them to either: be in school 5 days a week, go on an A-B rotation, or go fully NTI. They will finalize the reopening schedule around Aug. 7.

McLean County

Classes are scheduled to begin August 26 but parents will have the option to enroll their children in the McLean County Virtual Academy if they wish. Students are required to engage in course materials from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. unless a doctor’s or parent’s note is submitted per district policy. Students will be allowed to check out a Google Chromebook. If students do not have reliable internet, the virtual academy teacher will discuss options to determine if the students can be provided instruction through the virtual academy.

Muhlenberg County Schools

Muhlenberg County Schools plan to reopen August 26, but parents will have the choice whether to send children to school or opt for online learning. Kindergarteners, 1st graders, and 2nd graders will be assigned to work with a teacher who will design the best plan for the student. All older students will receive a Google Chromebook. Schools will set up WiFi hotspots so students and parents can sit in the parking lot and receive internet access.

Ohio County School District

Ohio County Public Schools plan to start the school year August 26 and plans to offer instruction both online and in person. While Ohio County Public Schools believes in-person instruction, they are asking parents to fill out a survey to help them finalize their school plans. Masks are required for in-person learning and will be provided for students, along with hand sanitizer. Temperatures will be checked daily, whether on the bus or upon arrival at the school.

Union County Schools

Classes at Union County Public Schools are scheduled to start again August 26. While no plans for restarting schools have been publicly announced, they did release two surveys for teachers and parents. UCPS says the surveys will help guide their decisions regarding the school year, adding they look forward to a successful return to in-person instruction August 26.

Webster County School District

Webster County has four options for parents: in-person learning, virtual learning, remote learning, and a hybrid model. In-person is recommended, and the school district will be taking extra safety precautions like temperature checks, requiring face masks, social distancing, and frequent cleaning. Virtual learning is available for grades 3-12 and is done through Webster County’s Online Learning Platform. Training is required for parents and students before school starts. The remote learning option is available for grades K-12. It involves real-time learning with teachers and requires daily attendance. The final option, the hybrid model, is available for Career and Technical Education students.

Illinois

Edwards County

Edwards County Community Unit School District #1 is offering in-person and online learning for students. If a parents chooses for their child to participate in remote learning, they will be subject to participation in 9 week intervals. Remote learning will be online for grades 2nd through the 12th grade. If parents choose to send their children back to the classroom, students will be required to wear a face mask at all times, only 50 people will be allowed in the cafeteria at any one time, and no students will be allowed in the building before 8 a.m.

Wabash County

Wabash Community Unit School District #348

Wabash Community Unit School District #348 is doing an A-B schedule. Group A (Maroon) will consist of students whose last names begin with A-J. Group B (Silver) will be last names K-Z and all remote learners. Group A will attend in-person class on Tuesday and Thursdays, and Group B will do in-person class on Wednesdays and Fridays. They are also doing a soft reopening, with Group A returning on Aug. 13, with dismissal at 12:20 p.m. Group B will return on Aug. 14, also with early dismissal. The next week, each group will do two full school days.

Allendale Central Consolidated School District #17

As long as Illinois region 4 is in Phase 4 of the reopening plans, Allendale Central Consolidated School District #17 plans to have in-person/blended classes. Parents will have the option of in-person/blended class or online only. When the state moves to Phase 5, the school district will move to in-person class only, but will continue to take safety precautions. They are allowing remote learners to participate in extra curricular activities.

Wayne County

Fairfield Public School District #112

For the first nine weeks at Fairfield Public School District #112, which begins on Aug. 14, school will start at 8:10 a.m. daily, and will end at 1 p.m. for North Side and 1:10 p.m. for Center Street. Parents also have the option of sending their kids back for in-person learning, or they can do virtual learning. This option can be changed every four weeks.

Fairfield Community High School #225

School at Fairfield Community High School begins on Aug. 17. Parents can choose between in-person/blended learning, or online only. For in-person/blended, students would attend classes in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and would do online courses on Wednesday. Students will also be on block scheduling. If parents choose the virtual learning option, they have until Labor Day to decide if they want to switch to in-person/blended.

Jasper Community Consolidated School District #117

Jasper Grade School is doing in-person classes only. Bus riders will be required to wear a face mask, and will have their temperature taken before they’re allowed in the building. Students will also be required to wear a face mask at school, except during lunch and P.E. Medically frail or immune compromised students, or students who live with family members with medically fragile conditions can request remote learning.

New Hope Central Consolidated School District #6

New Hope School is is also doing in-person classes only. The exception is for students who are immune compromised or medically frail, or who live with immune compromised members in the household. Students participating in remote learning will not be eligible for extra-curricular activities including sports.

Community Unity School District #200

In Community Unit School District #200, early childhood, elementary, and transition students will be returning for in-person classes. Student seats will be six feet apart, and students will be required to wear face coverings at all times in school buildings, even when social distancing is maintained. For grades 6-12, an A-B model will be used. Cohort A will attend in-person classes Monday and Thursday, and Cohort B will do in-person classes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wayne City Unit School District #100

Wayne City Unit School District #100 is offering two options for students: in-person and remote learning. All students and employees will be given a reusable face mask. Any students who are unable to wear a face mask will have to do remote learning. For in-person learning, students will attend school four days a week, with Wednesday being a remote learning day while the schools are cleaned.

White County

Carmi-White County Community Unit School Distrit #5

Carmi-White County CUSD #5 will also offer two options for learning: in-person and remote. If parents chose remote learning, families will have to partner in this educational process with a minimum of five clock hours daily of instruction and assignments. Remote learning will also look much different than in the spring. It will be more challenging and rigorous.

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Community Unit School District #3

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield CUSD #3 plans on having full in-school learning five days per week with a daily 2:00 dismissal (8:00 a.m.- 2:00p.m.). Students start back on August 20. Junior high and high school students will be on a “block” schedule format to limit passing periods. A remote learning option will also be available.

Grayville Community Unit School District #1

Students at Grayville CUSD #1 will be returning to class on Aug. 12. The school district plans to have full day, in-person classes. Students must provide a doctor’s note for remote learning. Students participating in remote learning will not be eligible for extra-curricular activities, including sports. Students must get their temperature checked before getting on the bus or entering the building.