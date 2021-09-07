Bag of $120K cash found after it went missing from Brinks Security vehicle

WAYNE CITY, Ill (WEHT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a missing bag of $120,000 from a bank.

Authorities were called to FNB Bean Capital Bank in Wayne City on Aug. 25 about the money that had gone missing from a Brinks Security transport vehicle.

As additional personnel from multiple agencies conducted a thorough search of the path traveled by the transport vehicle, deputies started to review video footage from the bank and several other local businesses.

As they reviewed footage deputies were able to develop a possible lead, which led them to the recovery of the cash. The cash was then returned to personnel with Brinks Security.