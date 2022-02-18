OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The recent case of a suspect accused of shooting at a candidate for Louisville mayor has some Kentuckians wondering how the bond process works in the state courts.

When a defendant appears in front of a judge, a bail is set.

“The more serious the crime, the more likelihood the bail will be higher and less likely the defendant will be released,” said Claud Porter, Daviess County Attorney. He also says bail amounts are determined on factors including the charges a defendant faces, possibility of that person committing more crimes while out on bond, and if that person has skipped past hearings.

“Misdemeanors can range from $100 to a thousand or $1500. Felonies can range from $5,000 to $1 million,” he explained.

Bail can be denied in cases involving the death penalty. Porter says state law allows any family member or group to pay a defendant’s bond. But there have been efforts in the past, and recent efforts started to change the bail process. Some public advocacy groups have proposed changes, since they say it puts too much of a burden on lower income defendants. Meanwhile, lawmakers proposed changes this year.

A bill in the Kentucky state house would ban charitable bail organizations from posting bail for a defendant. But Rhondalyn Randolph of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP says more studying needs to be done.

“I think that it needs to be looked at a little bit further, and studied a little bit further to see what its impact will be on people,” she said.

Brian Scott West of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy says Kentucky judges need the same authority as federal judges to deny bail in cases with serious charges.

“The appropriate way to do it to adopt the federal system, where the judge will say, ‘Look, I’m not going to guess as to how much money I need to set this bail to keep the person in, to keep the community safe, what I’m going to do is make a finding that this person is too dangerous to release by clear and convincing evidence. Then, they can appeal that,” he said.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2022)