Ball State attributes off-campus gatherings as reason for COVID-19 spike

MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ball State University reports hundreds of students have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes began five weeks ago.

Of the more than 630 symptomatic students tested, nearly 50 percent have tested positive.

Officials say the trend was not linked to classrooms or dorms, but mostly off-campus gatherings.

Over the past few weeks, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients.

“Despite seeing increased cases at ball state, it really has not translated to increases in cases that we are seeing at the hospital,” says Ryan Johnson, Associate Chief Medical Officer, East Central Region for IU Health.

“After everyone has been getting warnings that we might go home if this keeps happening, the cases dropped significantly,” says David Quemby, BSU freshman.

According to the university’s dashboard, nearly all Ball State students have recovered from COVID-19.

BSU has an enrollment of almost 22,000.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)