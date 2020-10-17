Ballot drop box locations in Western Kentucky

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WEHT) Voters in Western Kentucky who don’t want to put their ballots in the mail can use an official drop box in their area. Here’s where to find one in each of our counties.

Daviess Co.

  • Daviess County Clerk’s Office – 212 St. Ann Street
  • Daviess County Operations Center – 2620 Calhoun Rd.
  • Western Kentucky University – 4821 New Hartford Rd
  • Daviess County Public Library – 2020 Frederica St.
  • Town Square Mall – 4600 Frederica St.
  • Whitesville City Hall – 10436 Main Cross St., Whitesville
  • Doodlebugs Grocery – 9558 SR 144, Philpot

Henderson Co.

  • Henderson County Courthouse – 20 N. Main St., Henderson

McLean Co.

  • 21 Main St., Calhoun

Muhlenberg Co.

  • Courthouse – 100 S. Main St., Greenville

Ohio Co.

  • 301 S. Main St., Hartford

Union Co.

  • Courthouse – 100 W. Main St, Morganfield

Webster Co.

  • 25 US Hwy 41A S, Dixon

