Ballot drop box locations in Western Kentucky

(WEHT) Voters in Western Kentucky who don’t want to put their ballots in the mail can use an official drop box in their area. Here’s where to find one in each of our counties.
Daviess Co.
- Daviess County Clerk’s Office – 212 St. Ann Street
- Daviess County Operations Center – 2620 Calhoun Rd.
- Western Kentucky University – 4821 New Hartford Rd
- Daviess County Public Library – 2020 Frederica St.
- Town Square Mall – 4600 Frederica St.
- Whitesville City Hall – 10436 Main Cross St., Whitesville
- Doodlebugs Grocery – 9558 SR 144, Philpot
Henderson Co.
- Henderson County Courthouse – 20 N. Main St., Henderson
McLean Co.
- 21 Main St., Calhoun
Muhlenberg Co.
- Courthouse – 100 S. Main St., Greenville
Ohio Co.
- 301 S. Main St., Hartford
Union Co.
- Courthouse – 100 W. Main St, Morganfield
Webster Co.
- 25 US Hwy 41A S, Dixon