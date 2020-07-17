Band director: IN state marching band competitions canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Southern Indiana band director tells Eyewitness News statewide marching band competitions put on by the Indiana State School Music Association are canceled this year.

The director says ISSMA is leaving it up to school districts if they hosts invitational competitions.

Last year, a dozen Southwestern Indiana schools competed at the state marching band finals in Indianapolis. ISSMA also hosts a regional and semi-state competition leading up to state.

A public announcement from the organization is expected Friday.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)