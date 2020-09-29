Bank robbery suspect escapes Louisville jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The FBI Louisville office is searching for a man accused of multiple armed bank robberies in Indiana.

In a social media post Tuesday, the FBI said Anthony Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections.

Martinez is wanted on both state and federal warrants. A state arrest warrant has been issued for escape.

Martinez charges in relation to the alleged multiple armed bank robberies are federal. Martinez has extensive connections in southern Indiana.

The FBI considers Martinez dangerous.

He was arrested on February 13, 2020 on a charge of robbery.

If you have info on his location, please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

