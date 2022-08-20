EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bank with over a hundred years of history serving the Tri-State announced new plans for a micro branch in Evansville. Peoples Bank says they’re working on opening the new branch at 4502 W Lloyd Expressway in 2023.

The bank currently has four locations spread across Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. The west side location will become Peoples Bank’s second branch in Evansville after opening on N Green River Road last year.

Officials say they’re bringing a new approach to traditional branch banking in the area with a more efficient footprint, enhanced building practices and plans to be net-zero with the addition of solar panels on the roof.

“We’re building this branch to serve all our existing customers on the west side without the need for a large or expansive footprint,” said Chief Banking Officer Dan Hendrickson. “We’re focusing on efficiency and passing the savings on to our customers.”

The banks says the new building will reflect the modern design of the N. Green River Road location.