JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.”

The banner was located in the 1700 block of Newton Street. Police said they received a call past midnight on June 18 about the truck at the location of the banner.

JPD asks anyone with information about the truck, the driver and passenger or banner, contact the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255. The public can also call the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-2677 (COPS).