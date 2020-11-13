Baptist Health changes visitation policy due to rising COVID cases

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Beginning Monday, Baptist Health Madisonville is suspending visitation for most patients in the hospital, and only allowing essential caregivers to accompany patients for medical appointments and tests.

There will be limited exceptions at the hospital:

One parent or guardian for patients under 18

One birthing partner for women in labor

Both parents for NICU

A clergy member upon request for end-of-life patients

Family visitation on a case-by-case basis for hospice and end-of-life patients

One caregiver for dependent patients who require assistance

One support person for non-COVID Emergency Room patients

Those allowed to visit will be screened and must wear a mask at all times in the facilities.

For Baptist Health Medical Group offices and outpatient facilities, a single essential caregiver will be allowed for:

Child under age 18

Dependent adult who requires assistance

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

