MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville recently honored a former Marine after he donated his 36th gallon of blood through their blood bank.

According to a post on the medical center’s Facebook page, Dale Faughn, 96, was named the Guinness World Record holder for oldest active blood donor in 2017, a title that he still holds to this day. Officials say Faughn has donated blood through Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville since 1975.

Dr. Justin Sedlak, the medical director of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Laboratory Services, presented an award to Faughn for his donations.