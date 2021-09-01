Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville starts new partnership

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A western Kentucky healthcare provider celebrated the official start of its new partnership with Deaconess Health.

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville unveiled its new sign outside their Madisonville hospital on Wednesday morning. The two healthcare providers will jointy run the 410 bed hospital.

Hospital President Robert Ramey says the partnership will give their patients expanded healthcare access. Baptist Health and Deaconess will also run outpatient centers in Madisonville, Powderly and Dawson Springs.