Baptisttown nominated to become national historic landmark

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville neighborhood could potentially become a national historic landmark.

The area known as “Baptisttown” was formerly a segregated black neighborhood. The Historic Preservation Commission hired a consultant to prepare an application nominating the neighborhood for the recognition.

Kelley Coures from the Department of Metropolitan Development said the commission approved the application, including a map and additional resources. It will be sent along to the state level for the next round of approval.

Coures said he hopes to have the landmark recognized by the summer of 2023.