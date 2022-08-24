OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday.

The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it comes as an ongoing sign of the declining business.

The bar and restaurant chain closed over a third of its locations after filing bankruptcy back in 2020. Now, the closest remaining Bar Louie is in Evansville. The Owensboro location was only open for about five years before shutting up shop this week.

