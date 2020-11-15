Bar, restaurant employees respond to new restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s no secret that 2020 has been a tough year for many, including bar and restaurant workers. Now, those workers in southwestern Indiana are facing a new challenge as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest restrictions go in place Sunday.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb said “too many have said we’ll just ride it out and if I get it, so be it.”

The new orders include requiring all customers to remain seated while eating or drinking at restaurants and bars. Seating must also allow for social distancing, spaced six feet away from other parties.

Earlier this week, the Vanderburgh County Health Department temporarily closed two restaurants for violations. All of this comes just weeks after Eyewitness News cameras spotted crowds at Franklin St. bars in Evansville, with very few people wearing masks.

On Friday, Sportman’s Grille bartender Matthew McClarney told Eyewitness News he’s concerned with keeping his job.

I think it’s a very big possibility but I’m still hoping people like me, we still get enough business for people to come in here to keep it open so I can keep my job and not go on unemployment again. Matthew McClarney

Reid Small, the general manager at Sauced in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner neighborhood says the restaurant is doing what it can to keep staff and customers safe, including a mask requirement and temperature checks. Small also says they’ve been able to adjust capacity in the restaurant and the Blue Bar.

Yeah, we’re just trying to follow everything as closely as we can to keep everyone safe and make sure we’re still around to serve everyone. Reid Small

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)

