HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters were busy Saturday afternoon battling a barn blaze on the west edge of Washington, Indiana.

According to the Washington Township Fire Department, rescue crews and fire officials arrived around noon and found a raised barn fully engulfed.

(Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)

Although the barn burned to the ground, fire officials say they were able to save two other barns that were in immediate threat due to the dry conditions.

UP NEXT: W.C. Handy Fest brings out the Blues & Barbeque