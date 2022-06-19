POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Fast work from first responders saved a house from burning down in Posey County over the weekend.

The Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department says members were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a barn fire with extension to a house on Carson School Road. The fire department posted about the fire hours later on social media.

“Quick actions by the first arriving crew stopped further extension into the house,” said a spokesperson on their Facebook page. From the pictures provided by the fire department, it appears the side of the house did end up sustaining some damage from the barn fire.

Marrs Township FD thanks assisting agencies from Perry and Black Township Volunteer Fire Departments, Posey County EMS, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Posey County Dispatch, Marrs Fire LAX and CenterPoint Energy.