HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) Foundation Board of Directors honored Dr. Joey Barnett ’81 as the 2023 recipient of the Suzanne A. Nicholson Leadership Award on May 18 at the annual meeting of the Foundation Board of Directors in the Griffin Center on campus.

Barnett was selected due to his exemplary service to the University and his genuine interest in the success of USI students. He has mentored several USI students and played a role in their acceptance to medical school and PhD programs. Barnett also established the Medical Professions Scholarship Endowment to provide generous scholarship support for graduates of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Medical Professions Academy who attend USI.

“Joey continues to support the University and Foundation in every way,” said David Bower, Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement. “Through involvement, example and personal generosity, he exemplifies the very best qualities of leadership and reflects the ideals of the University.”