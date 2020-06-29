Bars, pools allowed to reopen in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Commonwealth of Kentucky is moving into the next phase of the “Healthy at Work” plan Monday.
Included in the new reopenings now allowed on June 29:
- Bars and Restaurants
- Groups of 50 people or fewer
- Public Swimming and Bathing Facilities
- Venues and Event Spaces (including wedding venues)
- Youth Sports (up to 50 spectators allowed)
