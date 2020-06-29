Bars, pools allowed to reopen in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Commonwealth of Kentucky is moving into the next phase of the “Healthy at Work” plan Monday.

Included in the new reopenings now allowed on June 29:

Bars and Restaurants

Groups of 50 people or fewer

Public Swimming and Bathing Facilities

Venues and Event Spaces (including wedding venues)

Youth Sports (up to 50 spectators allowed)

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)