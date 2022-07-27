PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Petersburg baseball star will be honored in Pike County through the I-69 bridge. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the bridge will be named after recent National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Gil Hodges.

A request was made in March for the bridge to be named after Hodges, and it passed. The southbound bridge on I-69 just south of the White River will officially be known as the “Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge”.

Hodges competed in seven World Series, eight All-Star games and received the first three Gold Glove Awards for first baseman in the National League. The Pike County native was recently inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

A mural for Hodges will be placed in his hometown of Petersburg at the intersection of State Road 57 and State Road 61 on July 30.