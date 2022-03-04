EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure, the Murray State Men’s Basketball team gave their fans plenty to cheer about inside Ford Center Friday night, but the Racer faithful say they’ve had plenty of fun outside around Evansville.

Jackie Long says she’s always enjoyed Evansville for Murray State games and soccer tournaments, saying it’s a “nice small, big city,” complimenting the city’s cleanliness.

Carrie McGinnis says Racers like herself will travel anywhere for their team, but says Evansville and its people have been warm, welcoming hosts for the Ohio Valley Conference. Fellow Racer Kyle Johnson says Evansville blends a “metropolitan feel” with a “hometown sense.”

But Racers weren’t the only fans making noise in Evansville Friday night. Blocks away from Murray State headquarters along Main Street, Belmont fans camped out at The Rooftop. Bruins fan and former player Sam Stockard says downtown Evansville has been welcoming, adding that he’s now learned of the city’s “River City” status. Now, Stockard says he’s just looking for a good golf course in town.