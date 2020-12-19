Baskin Robbins on Evansville’s east side moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) There have been some rumors floating around that Baskin Robbins on Green River Rd is closing. An employee tells Eyewitness News the store is actually planning on moving to a more modern location closer to Washington Square Mall.

Officials with Baskin Robbins say the reason for the move is that the new owners of Lawndale Commons are raising the rent too high. They say their last day at the current location will be December 24.

Each year, Baskin Robbins partners with the EVSC Foundation to host Celebrity Scoop Night. The event benefits Hangers, which provides clothing at no cost to EVSC students. The event had to be held virtually this year.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

