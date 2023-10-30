HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Fishing fans can catch professional angler, Mike DelVisco at Texas Roadhouse in Evansville.

On Monday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m., DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guests can also register to win a fishing prize package valued at more than $200.

DelVisco, a full-time angler, has over 35 years of bass fishing experience and currently competes on the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing Big 5 Series. In addition to competing, DelVisco is a former Bassmaster University instructor and continues to teach seminars at popular sporting shows nationwide. He also writes for numerous online and print publications and hosts several online broadcasts including, The Outdoor Showcase on the Pride Outdoor Network.