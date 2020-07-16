Bat tests positive for rabies in eastern Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Department of Health announced a bat found in eastern Vanderburgh County tested positive for rabies.

Bats are among several animals in Indiana that can transmit rabies to humans along with skunks, foxes, raccoons, and coyotes. Typically, the first sign that an animal has rabies is a change in behavior. A normally calm animal may begin to act aggressively and a normally aggressive animal may appear depressed.

Rabid animals may also lose their fear of humans and nocturnal animals may appear in daylight. Rabies is fatal for humans and people should not handle wild animals. Any dead or injured animal and any animal displaying a change in behavior should be reported to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Animal Care & Control Shelter at 812-435-6015.

Anyone who had contact or has “reasonable probability” of contact with a bat is recommended to receive rabies treatment. Any bite or scratch from a wild animal should be reported to animal control at 812-435-6015 as soon as possible and people with a bite or a scratch should head to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.

Dog, cat, and ferret owners should check if their pets have a valid rabies vaccination. If not, they should receive one “without delay.”

