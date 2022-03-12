PRINCECTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Princeton Parks and Recreation Department is looking for some info on who might be vandalizing their bathrooms. According to the department, the vandals have been destroying toilets at KiddieLand and Lafayette Park bathrooms.

The most recent count for toilets has reached 8 needing replaced in the last 6 months. The park believes the vandals like to kick the toilets and grab the tank lids, smashing them on the bathroom floor. A park official says over 20 tanks lids have had to be replaced in their five years at the park.

While looking for the public help in identifying who might be doing this, they have put in some measures in trying to catch them. The parks department says cameras are being installed, but are unfortunately on back order 6 months out.