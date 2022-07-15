Courtesy of Cory Respondek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One business needs help getting back on its feet after a fire destroyed a food truck.

According to the Evansville Fire Department (EFD), the call came in around 1:15 p.m. The owner told investigators that they left to run a quick errand, and when they returned the food truck was on fire. EFD says there were no injuries and investigators are ruling it as accidental.

Courtesy of Cory Respondek

Witnesses tell us that the truck was Fat Cat’s BBQ. The fire was located at Vann and Covert Avenue. The business’s Facebook page confirmed that it did lose a food truck to a fire, and that the food truck has closed until further notice. Despite this setback, the business will still be catering and will take pop-up vendor opportunities. The business posted, “We have made a fundraiser pending approval through Facebook. Once approved we will be sharing the fundraising page link on this social media.”