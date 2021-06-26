Beach access restricted at Kentucky park due to overcrowding

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials plan to begin restricting beach access at a state park in western Kentucky next month due to overcrowding.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism said in a statement that beach access will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park on weekends and holidays effective July 1.

Officials said non-registered park guests will continue to have beach access on weekdays, officials said. The decision was made based on safety concerns.

Officials say beach crowds have exceeded the park’s capacity by more than 10 times, creating the potential for prolonged response times in an emergency.