HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Drivers taking US 60E should prepare for delays Tuesday. That’s when beam placement will begin for the Spottsville Bridge.

(KYTC)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says beam movement is scheduled to begin after 8 a.m. After 8 a.m. the bridge will be reduced to one lane with flaggers alternating traffic.

The flagging operation will be in place until all four beams have been moved.