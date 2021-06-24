Bear spotted in Crossville

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A bear that crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois several weeks ago was spotted in White County again on Wednesday.

The bear was spotted near Crossville, east of Centerville where it was seen on Tuesday. The bear was also spotted near Springerton on Monday.

Courtesy: Rachel Walls

Courtesy: Rachel Walls

Courtesy: Rachel Walls

DNR officials say the bear crossed the Mississippi River from Missouri into Illinois several weeks ago. There have been numerous sightings in the southern part of the state since then.

If you see the bear, immediately contact DNR. Bears are a protected species according to Illinois law and shooting one is illegal.