MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A malfunction at a pump station is causing some issues for some Beech Grove Water customers in western Kentucky. A spokesperson with Beech Grove urges customers to conserve their water.

“We have been contacted by Henderson water and utilities who supplies Beech Grove Water Dept with drinking water,” says the spokesperson. “Until further notice it is imperative that Beech Grove Water customers conserve water.”

We’re told crews are still assessing the situation and there is no word on a timeline to when it will be resolved.