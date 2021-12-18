A beer company donates water to firefighters

CORYDON, Ky (WEHT) – A local beer wholesaler partner decided to reward firefighters for their hard work.

Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue recently received canned emergency drinking water to help provide hydration to its responders during this year’s wildfire season. On December 18 Edward J. Utley Inc., a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, dropped off 196 cases to the department to help support its wildfire response needs.

Maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a major safety concern for many departments. “Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and to keep them performing at their best,” said Chief Bryan Coghill. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.” The department plans to share their water donation with all fire departments within Henderson County, as well as Union and Webster counties.

The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, also known as NVFC. Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. The company periodically pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water. For more information about the program, please visit this website.