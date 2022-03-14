OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the nation’s largest independently owned banks still plans on bringing dozens of jobs to Owensboro. Bell Bank is still planning to open a mortgage servicing center in the Owensboro area despite a recent termination of an initial lease agreement.

The agreement for the downtown building fell through last week after a federal judge did not immediately rule on a request from the landlords. The landlords’ request included a requirement of a previous tenant to move prior to Bell’s lease.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome for our lease agreement, we are committed to the Owensboro market,” said Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s SVP/mortgage servicing director. “We plan to search for another solution in the Owensboro area that would meet projected space and staffing needs for our new mortgage servicing center. Thank you to the community for your continued interest and support!”

Bell projects it will hire 37 employees during the first year of operation of its mortgage servicing center once a new location is finalized and opened. The new location will grow Bell’s local workforce to 178 employees by 2026. The company already lists several job openings in Owensboro on its website.

Bell Bank was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Bell Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender with full-service banking locations in Arizona, North Dakota and Minnesota and more than $10 billion in assets.