OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Bell Bank has finalized lease of a building at 234 Frederica Street to house Bell’s new mortgage servicing center.

Bell says it began searching for a new location after an initial lease agreement was terminated. In April, Bell completed an amended lease agreement for 234 Frederica Street with OWB Downtown, LLC.

“We are excited to announce this new location for our upcoming Bell Bank Mortgage servicing center,” Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s senior vice president/mortgage servicing director, said. “I’m happy to say the previous location delay only slightly impacted the hiring plans we announced in January, and we have already welcomed our first five Owensboro employees to Bell.”

Smiley said Bell plans to extensively remodel space on the building’s third, fourth and fifth floors and will temporarily occupy space on the building’s second floor during construction. Temporary space is expected to be open around August 1, with permanent space completed in spring 2023. Bell projects it will hire 37 employees during the first year of operation, growing its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026.