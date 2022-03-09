OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Bell Bank Senior Vice President Bob Smiley released a statement on Wednesday saying while they’re disappointed a lease deal between them and OWB Downtown LLC was ended, they are stillc ommitted to Owensboro and plan to search for a solution in the area that meets their needs.

The agreement was terminated after a federal judge did not immediately rule on a request from the building’s landlords to enforce a previous deal between them and Alorica, where Alorica would move out before Bell Bank moved in. OWB Downtown also dismissed their federal suit against Alorica on Tuesday.

The full statement from Bob Smiley can be read below: