Bench honoring Newburgh woman coming to elementary school

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Coming soon to Yankeetown Elementary School: a bench honoring Bonnie McLeod, a Newburgh woman and school employee who died from COVID-19 after sewing thousands of masks for anyone who needed them during the pandemic.

Though McLeod is gone, those who knew her say she won’t be forgotten. Yankeetown Elementary School principal David McConnell says having the bench on school grounds is an honor the school will cherish forever, adding that not only did McLeod give to the students while she was alive, she’ll also be giving to the kids after she passed away.

Her husband, Scott, says McLeod started sewing the masks as the pandemic started last March, continuing through the rest of the year, making Christmas masks before she developed COVID-19.

The bench also represents McLeod’s final wish. Scott McLeod says she asked for a “Buddy Bench” on her final day because she loved the one at Yankeetown Elementary. McLeod adds that while Bonnie was retired, she continued working at the school because she loved the kids and even brought masks to the students during the pandemic.

The bench, complete with elephants for good luck, will stay outside the McLeod home for several days before moving to Yankeetown Elementary School.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)