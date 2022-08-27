Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been over two weeks since a deadly explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, leaving three people dead, one injured, and 11 families without a home. Now, a business owner on Weinbach is lending a helping hand.

Stephen Horning owns The Dojo Recording on North Weinbach Avenue. Before the explosion on August 10th, Horning and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Isaac, had an event planned to recognize and benefit local artists. But after hearing the explosion and seeing the aftermath, they decided to change their focus.

“We’re trying give each of those families $1,000,” Horning said.

Horning and Isaac are holding two events this weekend. The first one was held this afternoon and showcased local artists and crafters. Vendors set up at Horning’s studio, selling tie-dye, paintings, jewelry, crystals, and even fresh corn from ‘Oh My Cob.’

“Today has been a lot of fun, and there is always two sides to a coin, to have fun with a disaster like that,” he said.

Each vendor is giving a portion of today’s proceeds to the 11 families. But answering the call for help didn’t end there. The group, Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy stopped by and fed the neighborhood. Horning and Isaac are also preparing for an even bigger event tomorrow.

“We also had thousands of dollars’ worth of donations from local businesses for the silent auction tomorrow,” Horning said.

“We’ve also partnered with ‘Be Kind’, a non-profit organization and they are going to help us with the benefit tomorrow,” Isaac said.

The benefit begins at 1 pm at Stage 2 at 321 Congress Avenue in Evansville. It will feature local artists, poetry readings, and a silent auction.