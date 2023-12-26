HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Berry Global was named on Newsweek’s annual list of America’s most responsible companies.

The Evansville company was named 35th overall in the entire nation and second place in the Materials and Chemicals category. Columbus-based company Cummins was also named on the list, ranking 195th overall and third place in the automotive and components category.

Newsweek and global research and data firm Statista created the list using a corporate responsibility score they say encompasses environmental, social and corporate governance. You can view the full list online here.