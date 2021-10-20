Berry Global to produce new plastic cups for Wendy’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Wendy’s announced on Wednesday a new collaboration with LyondellBasell and Evansville based Berry Global to produce clear plastic drink cups.

Officials say the cups will use 20 percent ISCC-certified recycled plastic. They say the goal is to divert 10 million pounds of waste from landfills over the first two years.

The new cup set will launch in U.S. and Canada restaurants in early 2022 with the initial set of large cups

using recycled plastic. All drink cups will use recycled plastic in 2023.