Berry named one of America’s most responsible companies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Out of 2,000 companies, Berry was named #35 on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list.

The list highlights corporations that make responsibility a priority, compiling research into companies’ social and environmental footprint.

“I am proud of our people who contributed to our debut on this list which includes our customers and

peers,” said Berry Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon. “Our focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility are incorporated into our day-to-day decisions and are fundamental to who we are. This commitment drives us to be better for our customers, employees and communities.”

Along with their high responsibility rating, Berry ranked 4th highest in the “Materials & Chemicals” industry, and #1 most responsible company in Indiana.